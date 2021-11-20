Shukla gives clarion call to Himachal Congress workers for 2022 assembly elections

A fortnight after the party won bypolls to three assembly constituencies and Mandi parliamentary segment, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh affairs, Rajiv Shukla on Friday, gave a clarion call to the warring factions of Congress to sink their differences and work for the party’s victory in 2022 assembly elections.

“All Congressmen needs to put their differences aside. Congress stood as a united force during the bypolls, it needs to do it further in the 2022 elections,” said Rajiv Shukla while addressing a meeting convened in party headquarters Rajiv Bhawan to commemorate former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary and launch of a membership drive.

Shukla’s unity call to party workers came a day after Congress leaders put up a show of unity at a luncheon hosted at Holly Lodge by Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, who is also former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife. As many as 20 legislators and a large number of former legislators also attended the luncheon.

“Victory in bypolls has laid the foundation for formation of Congress government,” he said in his address.

“All Congress leaders worked with unity, strength and vigour and the bypoll results are in front of you,” he said, adding that the bypolls result not only surprised the ruling BJP but put the ruling party on the alert.

“Congress workers will have to work harder for the general assembly elections,” he said, adding that bypoll results forced the BJP to reduce the petroleum prices. Shukla also hit out at the government saying that the central government should have withdrawn the three ‘black” laws much earlier.”

“We all should work together to live up to the dreams of beloved leader Virbhadra Singh,” he said.

AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt gave credit to party workers and leaders for the victory in bypolls. “The Congress results have startled the BJP; we would continue this winning streak in the assembly elections too,” he said.

The party leaders also honoured the three newly elected legislators Rohit Thakur, Sanjay Awasthi and Bhawani Singh Pathania. Party honoured Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh.

State party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore exhorted the party workers to continue their diatribe against the BJP. He also lauded Congress legislator Rohit Thakur for forfeiting deposits of BJP candidates in Jubbal Kotkhai.

Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri also spoke on the occasion. He hit out at both the central government and state government over its policies. Earlier, the Congress leaders paid floral tributes at the statue of Indira Gandhi on the ridge.