Shun dynasty politics for SAD’s revival: Warring to Sukhbir

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Taking about the statement of Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu about inquiry into an embezzlement case during his tenure as transport minister, Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring terms it vendetta politics.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has advised Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal to shun ‘parivarvaad’ (dynasty politicss) and let other leaders lead for the “betterment” of the regional party.

Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Talking about legislature party (SAD) leader Manpreet Singh Ayali staying away from party activities, Warring said Sukhbir should implement the Jhundan committee’s recommendations.

Warring toured the city to thank voters for their support in the Lok Sabha elections which concluded on June 4. Warring initiated his tour from the Dakha assembly constituency from where he received a huge margin of votes and passed through Dakha, Gill, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana South, and Atam Nagar constituencies.

Taking about the statement of Union minister of state for food processing and railways Ravneet Singh Bittu about inquiry into an embezzlement case during his tenure as transport minister, Warring said, “Bittu should work for the betterment of railways and make sure that Punjab gets benefit out of food processing. After that, if he finds time he can play vendetta politics.”

“I welcome inquiries as i am not afraid of anyone, but want to advise Bittu that anger has no place in politics,” he added.

“Punjab has set a precedent by not giving the BJP a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Our state has shown that divisive politics and agendas cannot thrive in a community filled with love and goodwill,” he said.

