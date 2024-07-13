Shuttlers Anishka, Vakul log victories at district badminton championship

District badminton association (DBA) has organised the district badminton championship for U-15 and U-17 boys and girls, and for men and women in the senior category from 12-15 July at Shastri badminton hall in civil lines, recording the registration of 225 players. Players in action during 2nd day of District Badminton Championship for U-15 and U-17 at Shastri Badminton Hall in Ludhiana . (Manish/HT)

President DBA Mohinder Singh Grewal informed that out of 225 registered players, more than 150 of them were male players and remaining, female players. “The winners of this championship would be eligible to play upcoming state championships,” he added.

On Saturday, Vakul Sharma defeated Naman Narang and Nitish Chopra defeated Hargun Singh in the men’s single. In the U-15 Girls category, Anishka Tholatu defeated Navkiran Kaur and Gurmanpreet Kaur was defeated by Khushi Tiwari. Sukhnoor was defeated by Aadhira Gupta while Kamil Sabharwal had a walkover against Guransh.

In men’s doubles, Ravinder Singh and Harish Kapoor were defeated by Himanshu Dhiman and Arnav Negi, and Roshan Desouza and Pardeep Yadav emerged victorious in a match against Nirman Jain and Harshdeep Singh.

In the U-17, boys single category, Arush Aggarwal was defeated by Ishaan Sharma and Stavan Jain won against Kanishk Chauhan. Dhiren Sharma beat Pranav Chauhan in one of the matches along with Vihaan Bansal defeating Shivansh in another.

In the U-15, boys’ double category, Rishit Jain and Abeer Mahajan defeated Raivir and Aarav Gupta, and Sehajpreet Singh and Raghav Bansal won against Swastik Gupta and Bhuvanesh Singh. Rehan Garg and Girish Dadeja defeated Adhrit Gupta and Aariz in the same category.