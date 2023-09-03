SIA nabs 2 more absconding terrorists, takes total to 10 in 3 days

The state investigation agency (SIA) on Saturday arrested two more alleged terrorists who were evading arrests for nearly three decades, officials said. With the arrests, the number of terrorists nabbed since Thursday has gone up to 10. (iStock)

With the arrests, the number of terrorists arrested since Thursday has gone up to 10.

The terrorists arrested on Saturday are Firdous Ahmad Wani of Ghat village and Khurshid Ahmad Malik of Bharat village in Doda district.

Doda senior superintendent of police Abdul Qayoom said that they were arrested from Jammu. He said that the two had undergone arms training in Pakistan and were wanted by police for their involvement in militancy in Doda district in 1990s. They were booked at multiple police stations in Doda and chargesheets were produced in TADA court in Jammu.

SIA has so far verified and identified 369 absconding terrorists and their associates, 215 in Jammu and 154 in Kashmir, out of a total of 734 absconders (317 in Jammu and 417 in Kashmir) in 327 TADA/POTA cases.

Out of 369 verified absconders, 127 are untraced, 80 have died and 45 are residing in Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir or other countries. Only four are lodged in jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON