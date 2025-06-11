SIA raids 3 houses in Poonch, mobile phones confiscated

The special investigation agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday conducted raids in a narco-terror funding case in Poonch district, said officials. On May 23 the SIA had raided a premises in Poonch district in connection with a narco-terrorism case. (HT representative)

The raids were conducted from 7.40 am to 11.30 am in Sawjian area. “A police team of the SIA conducted searches in the houses of Amit Sohil, Nadeem Ahmed and Mohammad Jameel, all residents of Gagrian Uripura”, he added.

The team confiscated three mobile phones of the suspects, he informed.

On May 23 the SIA had raided a premises in Poonch district in connection with a narco-terrorism case.

The raids were conducted in Sailan area at the house of Zameer Sheikh, who was linked to an investigation into a narco-terrorism funding case.

The SIA is probing alleged financial links between terrorist organisations and individuals or groups in the region.