Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIA to probe hawala money case involving former Jammu and Kashmir minister
chandigarh news

SIA to probe hawala money case involving former Jammu and Kashmir minister

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former Jammu and Kashmir minister Jatinder Singh alias “Babu Singh” is the main accused, said officials.
Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Jatinder Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities, was arrested from Kathua district on April 9. The SIA will probe the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Jatinder Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of 6.90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities, was arrested from Kathua district on April 9. The SIA will probe the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 03:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, is the main accused, said officials.

Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of 6.90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities, was arrested from Kathua district on April 9.

He was at large since March 31 after the police busted the hawala racket here and issued a lookout notice for him on April 6.

Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002-2005 and now is the chairman of an organisation ‘Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party’.

Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of south Kashmir’s Kokernag, was arrested with the hawala money on March 31 from the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu and his questioning revealed that he was tasked by Singh, a resident of Kathua district, to collect the money from Srinagar.

Three persons — Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and S Gurdev Singh and Mohd Shrief Sartaj of Jammu — have also been detained for questioning in connection with the case, police said.

On April 2, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said the politician was absconding and would be traced soon.

Shah had also disclosed the names of his foreign associates, including Javed and Khatib of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Farooq Khan of Toronto (Canada).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Officials said that the Srinagar airport is witnessing an increasing number of passengers this spring season. For the first time on March 28, the airport had recorded the busiest day in its history after 90 to and fro flights were operated. (ANI File Photo)

    Srinagar airport records another milestone, witnesses 102 flights in a day

    The Srinagar International Airport crossed another milestone by recording the highest ever 102 to and fro daily flights as well as the highest footfall of 15,199 daily passengers early this week. Officials said that the airport is witnessing an increasing number of passengers this spring season. Arrivals: 7,305 passengers on 51 flights. Departures: 7,894 passengers on 51 flights. Total: 15,199 passengers on 102 flights,” the Srinagar airport said.

  • Delhi currently has 6,894 buses, of which 3,761, including an electric bus, come under DTC and 3,133 under the cluster scheme. (Picture for representation only/HT)

    80 more Delhi public buses to improve rural links: Govt

    The number of public buses in Delhi rose to 7031, the highest for the city so far, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot inducting 80 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses under the Delhi government's cluster scheme. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the occasion and reiterated his government's commitment to strengthen the public transport system in the city. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the number of public buses in Delhi has crossed 7,000.

  • Director, IMD, Sonum Lotus said that light to moderate rains occurred at many places of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday that ended the dry spell. (AP File Photo)

    Rain ends dry spell in Kashmir

    Most of Kashmir on Wednesday received heavy to moderate rainfall ending the dry spell. The month of March and the first week of April witnessed a complete dry spell resulting in a significant increase in day and night temperatures across Kashmir. However, the fresh rains have led to a drop in both day and night temperatures. Some upper reaches also witnessed light snowfall. Kokernag, in south Kashmir, had 1.2 mm of rainfall.

  • National executive member of BJP SC morcha & vice-president of BJP's Himachal Pradesh SC morcha, Harmel Dhiman, and other leaders pose for a picture with Delhi Minister of Health Satyendar Jain after joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

    18 BJP leaders join AAP in Himachal

    As many as 18 BJP leaders joined Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal on Wednesday. They joined the party in the presence of Delhi cabinet minister and Himachal Pradesh's election In-charge Satyendar Jain and state in-charge Durgesh Pathak The prominent names include a juggernaut of senior BJP leaders, including Harmal Dhiman, who a national executive member of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing and former vice-president of state SC Cell.

  • Panjab University students who have exhausted all permissible chances for reappear, compartment, improvement and additional/deficient subjects, can complete their respective degrees through the golden chance exam. (HT File)

    Panjab University: Golden chance exam for students in May

    Panjab University has decided to hold a golden chance examination for students of all undergraduate courses from 2014 onwards and postgraduate courses from 2015 onwards. The examination will be held in May in physical mode. The examination fees will be 10,000 for postgraduate students and 5,000 for undergraduate students. The candidate will have to appear for the golden chance exam as per the syllabus of 2021-2022 session.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out