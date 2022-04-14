SIA to probe hawala money case involving former Jammu and Kashmir minister
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, is the main accused, said officials.
Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of ₹6.90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities, was arrested from Kathua district on April 9.
He was at large since March 31 after the police busted the hawala racket here and issued a lookout notice for him on April 6.
Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002-2005 and now is the chairman of an organisation ‘Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party’.
Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of south Kashmir’s Kokernag, was arrested with the hawala money on March 31 from the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu and his questioning revealed that he was tasked by Singh, a resident of Kathua district, to collect the money from Srinagar.
Three persons — Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and S Gurdev Singh and Mohd Shrief Sartaj of Jammu — have also been detained for questioning in connection with the case, police said.
On April 2, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said the politician was absconding and would be traced soon.
Shah had also disclosed the names of his foreign associates, including Javed and Khatib of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Farooq Khan of Toronto (Canada).
Srinagar airport records another milestone, witnesses 102 flights in a day
The Srinagar International Airport crossed another milestone by recording the highest ever 102 to and fro daily flights as well as the highest footfall of 15,199 daily passengers early this week. Officials said that the airport is witnessing an increasing number of passengers this spring season. Arrivals: 7,305 passengers on 51 flights. Departures: 7,894 passengers on 51 flights. Total: 15,199 passengers on 102 flights,” the Srinagar airport said.
80 more Delhi public buses to improve rural links: Govt
The number of public buses in Delhi rose to 7031, the highest for the city so far, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot inducting 80 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses under the Delhi government's cluster scheme. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the occasion and reiterated his government's commitment to strengthen the public transport system in the city. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the number of public buses in Delhi has crossed 7,000.
Rain ends dry spell in Kashmir
Most of Kashmir on Wednesday received heavy to moderate rainfall ending the dry spell. The month of March and the first week of April witnessed a complete dry spell resulting in a significant increase in day and night temperatures across Kashmir. However, the fresh rains have led to a drop in both day and night temperatures. Some upper reaches also witnessed light snowfall. Kokernag, in south Kashmir, had 1.2 mm of rainfall.
18 BJP leaders join AAP in Himachal
As many as 18 BJP leaders joined Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal on Wednesday. They joined the party in the presence of Delhi cabinet minister and Himachal Pradesh's election In-charge Satyendar Jain and state in-charge Durgesh Pathak The prominent names include a juggernaut of senior BJP leaders, including Harmal Dhiman, who a national executive member of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing and former vice-president of state SC Cell.
Panjab University: Golden chance exam for students in May
Panjab University has decided to hold a golden chance examination for students of all undergraduate courses from 2014 onwards and postgraduate courses from 2015 onwards. The examination will be held in May in physical mode. The examination fees will be ₹10,000 for postgraduate students and ₹5,000 for undergraduate students. The candidate will have to appear for the golden chance exam as per the syllabus of 2021-2022 session.
