Sibin C appointed as Punjab chief electoral officer

Chandigarh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Sibin C as the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Punjab.

The 2005-batch IAS officer has been appointed in place of Sirra Karuna Raju, who has gone on deputation to his home state.

Sibin has been selected by the commission for the CEO’s post from a panel of three IAS officers submitted by the state government, according to a communication sent by ECI principal secretary Rahul Sharma to Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

The notification said that the officer, while functioning as the chief electoral officer, Punjab, shall not hold any additional charge under the government of Punjab except that he should be designated secretary to the government in-charge of election department in the state.

Sibin is presently director, industries and commerce, and he will have to hand over the charge before joining as the chief electoral officer.