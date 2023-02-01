Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sibin C appointed as Punjab chief electoral officer

Sibin C appointed as Punjab chief electoral officer

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 11:20 PM IST

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Sibin C as the chief electoral officer of Punjab.

The 2005-batch IAS officer has been appointed in place of Sirra Karuna Raju, who has gone on deputation to his home state. (File photo)
The 2005-batch IAS officer has been appointed in place of Sirra Karuna Raju, who has gone on deputation to his home state. (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Sibin C as the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Punjab.

The 2005-batch IAS officer has been appointed in place of Sirra Karuna Raju, who has gone on deputation to his home state.

Sibin has been selected by the commission for the CEO’s post from a panel of three IAS officers submitted by the state government, according to a communication sent by ECI principal secretary Rahul Sharma to Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

The notification said that the officer, while functioning as the chief electoral officer, Punjab, shall not hold any additional charge under the government of Punjab except that he should be designated secretary to the government in-charge of election department in the state.

Sibin is presently director, industries and commerce, and he will have to hand over the charge before joining as the chief electoral officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out