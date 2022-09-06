Sibling of three militant brothers killed in Shopian
The body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, 30, a cook by profession and resident of Hanjan, Rajpura in Pulwama district was found in an orchard in the neighbouring Shopian district
Srinagar The dead body of a man, a sibling of three brothers involved in militancy, including one belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad and presently in Pakistan, was found with a bullet injury in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police said.
They said that the body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, 30, a cook by profession and resident of Hanjan, Rajpura in Pulwama district was found in an orchard in the neighbouring Shopian district.
Kashmir police in a series of tweets said that the body was in a suspicious condition with a bullet injury. It said that the deceased’s three brothers were associated with militancy.
“Deceased’s one brother (Ashiq Nengroo) is an active terrorist of JeM terror outfit and presently in #Pakistan, 2nd brother (terrorist Abbas Negroo) was killed in an encounter in 2014 & 3rd brother (Reyaz Negroo) is presently lodged in a prison in a terror attack case,” the police said.
Quoting additional director general of police, Vijay Kumar, the police claimed that the killing was owing to rivalry between militant groups.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that killing was due to group rivalry between terrorist groups. Investigation of the case was ongoing and those involved in the crime will be identified soon and dealt with strictly under the law,” the ADGP said.
A police official of Shopian said that the body was spotted by locals who informed the police.
“We received the information about the body. A police party was sent who recovered the dead body which was then sent for medical-legal formalities,” he said.
Giving details of his abduction, a police spokesman said that their preliminary investigation revealed that yesterday evening the deceased along with two more associates, including an elderly man were returning from their work in an auto from a function in the Chraripora area of Budgam.
The terrorists intercepted the said auto and forcibly abducted all four persons. The elderly man was released after travelling a distance of 2km (approx) followed by the release of the other two near Kellar, however, the deceased Manzoor Ahmad was taken along by the abductors. Today, his bullet-riddled body was recovered in the orchards of village Narpora Shopian, the spokesperson said.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics