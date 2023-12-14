Sidhu Moose Wala case: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses government, cops of negligence

After two gangsters, who allegedly hatched the conspiracy of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, filed discharge applications in a Mansa court, leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state and police of negligence. Sidhu Moose Wala (HT File)

Bajwa said that the accused, Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had filed applications for discharge from the murder case and denied any involvement.

“The police, who come directly under chief minister-cum-home minister Bhagwant Mann, seem to have failed in collecting solid evidence against these gangsters. Apparently, police were unsuccessful in properly investigating the matter even though Bishnoi had taken responsibility of the murder,” Bajwa alleged in a statement.

The Congress leader said that Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had expressed apprehensions that evidence relating to the singer’s murder was being wiped out.

“Even after over 18 months of the murder, the family has been running from pillar to post for justice,” he said.

He said that Bishnoi appeared on a private news channel twice in March 2023 and took responsibility for the crime, but the AAP government still has no clue about who helped the gangsters in the interview process.