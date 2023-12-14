close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu Moose Wala case: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses government, cops of negligence

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses government, cops of negligence

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 14, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Punjab assembly leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that the accused, Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had filed applications for discharge from the murder case and denied any involvement

After two gangsters, who allegedly hatched the conspiracy of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, filed discharge applications in a Mansa court, leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state and police of negligence.

Sidhu Moose Wala (HT File)
Sidhu Moose Wala (HT File)

Bajwa said that the accused, Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had filed applications for discharge from the murder case and denied any involvement.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The police, who come directly under chief minister-cum-home minister Bhagwant Mann, seem to have failed in collecting solid evidence against these gangsters. Apparently, police were unsuccessful in properly investigating the matter even though Bishnoi had taken responsibility of the murder,” Bajwa alleged in a statement.

The Congress leader said that Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had expressed apprehensions that evidence relating to the singer’s murder was being wiped out.

“Even after over 18 months of the murder, the family has been running from pillar to post for justice,” he said.

He said that Bishnoi appeared on a private news channel twice in March 2023 and took responsibility for the crime, but the AAP government still has no clue about who helped the gangsters in the interview process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out