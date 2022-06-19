Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder: SIT makes 11th arrest; local link established

The special investigation team (SIT) has established a local link in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala with the arrest of a Mansa resident, who allegedly conducted a recce of the singer-politician during the recently-held assembly elections, after he was found to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. This is the 11th arrest in the case.

Punjab police on Saturday brought the former Budhladha truck union president Manmohan Singh alias Mohanna of Ralli village in Mansa on production warrants from the Mansa jail. He was produced before a Mansa court, which further granted his five-day police remand in the murder case.

Mohanna is the first person from the slain singer’s home district whose involvement has been found in the case. As per information, Mohanna is a history-sheeter and he was arrested in an attempt to murder case in April.

SIT has already started Mohanna’s interrogation in connection with Moose Wala’s murder. As per a police source, he had conducted a recce of Moose Wala, when the singer was campaigning in Mansa for assembly elections in January and February.

An officer privy to the development said that during the investigation, Mohanna’s link has been found with Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and they are interrogating him to ascertain his exact role in the murder.

“It has been found that Brar had sent his two men to Mohanna, who along with them conducted a recce of Moose Wala in January and February during assembly elections. Even it has been suspected they had worked with Moose Wala’s local campaigning team in Budhladha to come closer. But at that time Moose Wala was heavily guarded by Punjab police, so they may have dropped the plan,” he added.

Moose Wala joined the Congress in December last year, just months before the state elections in Punjab. He fought from Mansa but lost to AAP’s Vijay Singla.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawahrke village in Mansa district near his home on May 29, a day after his security was scaled down by the state police.

Meanwhile, SIT continues to question Bishnoi, who they claim is the mastermind in Moose Wala’s murder, on the fourth day. A court in Mansa on Wednesday had granted seven-day remand of Bishnoi to the Punjab Police, soon after the gangster was brought from Delhi on a transit remand. Despite Bishnoi in custody, SIT has failed to nab anyone among the shooters and recover weapons used in the crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON