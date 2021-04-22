Sidhu shares old posts, says one man responsible for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Former minister and Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday blamed “one person” for having colluded with the culprits of 2015 sacrilege cases. In a Twitter and Facebook post, he shared his old clips of harangues on the sacrilege incidents. He, however, neither disclosed the name of the person, nor he clarified about the culprits he was talking about.

The shared clips include a portion of a speech in which he had alleged “friendly match” between the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). “Carefully crafted collusive abetment leading to…..Hum to doobegen sanam, tumko bhi le dubenge (We will drown, but will take you along). It is not a failure of the Govt or the party, but one person who is hand in glove with the culprits,” Sidhu tweeted.

In 2019, Sidhu, while addressing an election rally in Bathinda, talked of ‘friendly match” with regard to “inaction” by the state government against culprits of sacrilege incidents. His tweet is being seen ostensibly as another salvo on the Amarinder-led government in Punjab.

Last week, during a press conference in Patiala, the Congress leader had attacked his own government by saying it had cheated the people of Punjab by “failing to meet the two prime demands of strict action against drug kingpins and punishment for those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib”.

On the sacrilege issue, Sidhu had said that the investigation was botched up since 2015. “Why has the government failed to name and nail the guilty? On whose directions did the policemen open fire on protesters? Why are their names not mentioned in the FIR? It’s evident from the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report that the then chief minister had spoken to the then police chief at midnight, hours before the firing on protesting Sikhs was undertaken. The report was tabled in the House, debated and a resolution was passed to punish the guilty, but no concrete action has been taken. Who is responsible?” he had said, asking the government to make the report of the sacrilege probe public.