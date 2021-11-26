Sidhu’s threat to own govt: Will fast over drugs, sacrilege cases

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday threatened to go on an indefinite fast if his party’s state government does not make public the SIT report on the drug menace.

Sidhu also once again questioned the state government over the steps taken for ensuring justice in desecration cases.

Addressing a gathering a rally at a grain market in Baghapurana town, Sidhu said that lakhs of mothers had lost their sons to drugs and people were telling him to get justice for such families. “I am telling you, if the Punjab government does not make this (STF) report public, then Sidhu will proceed on fast unto death,” the Punjab Congress chief said, taking on his own government.

Sidhu said there was no court order which barred making the report public. “Why is the report not being opened? We need to know why the previous chief minister (Capt Amarinder Singh) slept over it. Who is stopping you from making the report public,” he said before pointing out his lack of administrative powers and limitations as the party president. Channi was also present at the rally, but left the venue minutes before the state chief’s address.

Sidhu has been raising the pitch on the drug issue through his tweets and at party forums, repeatedly questioning the delay in action against “big fish” involved in drug trafficking. Sidhu and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi are, however, not on the same page on making the STF report public. Contrary to Channi’s stand that the report is a court document, Sidhu says there is nothing stopping the government from making the report public. With his warning, he has once again upped the ante on the drug issue which is slated to come up before the high court on December 6.

Sidhu also questioned the state government over the steps taken to deliver justice in desecration cases. “I am again demanding justice. One government has gone and the other one has been formed. One chief minister has gone and another one has taken over the office. And I am saying if justice of sacrilege is not given, I will sacrifice my body. Mark my words. Those who did (sacrilege) are roaming freely. What kind of government it is, if culprits are not brought to justice and it cannot take a step forward to bring justice?” he asked.

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced setting up of a nursing college in Baghapurana along with constructing a stadium on the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He also announced upgrade of two existing hospitals in Baghapurana along with grants for Guru Nanak College and Sports Academy. The CM also announced to accord a sub-tehsil status to Smadh Bhai.

‘Will fill state’s empty coffers’

After the CM left the venue, Sidhu said: “Four years ago, such promises were made by the then CM (Capt Amarinder Singh). But these are yet to be fulfilled because the state government has no money. I will bring ₹2,000 crore to state exchequer from sand mining and ₹20,000 crore from excise on liquor. I will not form a government by lying. I will form a government after bringing ₹30,000-35,000 crore into the state exchequer”.

Only Channi model can ensure holistic growth: CM

Rejecting any sort of Delhi model, CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said the state is witnessing Channi model, which stands for equal opportunities for all.

Addressing the gathering during unveiling of the statue of Maharaja Agrasen at old grain market in Moga, the CM said this model is in unison with the teachings of the great Sikh Gurus, who have shown the way of equality and brotherhood.

He said this model is being implemented for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people, adding that this model will be there till he is in this office. The model aims at the well-being being of people and holistic growth of the state, he added.

The CM said this model does not allow any one person or family to plunder the resources of state. However, he said that Channi model is based on giving equal access to all for resources and opportunities in the state. He asked people to support this model, so that the pristine glory of the state can be restored again.

Training his guns against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Channi said his (Kejriwal’s) Delhi model was nothing more than a ‘bundle of lies’.