Sikh groups hold ‘parallel’ Panthic convention in Amritsar
Various Sikh groups and political activists on Saturday organised a Panthic convention here, being perceived as a mobilisation parallel to the one being carried out by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel acting jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand and president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (adhoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal addressed this convention jointly organised by United Akali Dal (UAD), Lok Adhikar Lehar, Kirti Akali Dal, Akali Dal (Sutantar).
Majority of the speakers targeted former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, terming them as the cause of all the problems of the Sikhs and called for the Badal family’s defeat.
The convention also termed the “panthic gathering” organised at the SGPC headquarters on May 11 as an event to give benefits Badals.
The convention also appealed to Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to help the Sikh politicians who have been abandoned by the community.
UAD leader Gurdeep Singh Bathinda and Sikh activist Pal Singh France said a camp will be organised at Fatehgarh Sahib in the coming days to take forward the efforts under this mobilisation.
Notably, during the May 11 gathering, the SAD president, SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, Parmjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK and other leaders came together on the issue of release of Sikh prisoners. After that, a joint committee was constituted to pursue the issue.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics