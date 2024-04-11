Sikh Gurdwara management committee accounts: Former HSGMC chief Daduwal asks Haryana to lift embargo on bank transactions

Former president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad-hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal on Wednesday asked the Haryana government to lift the embargo imposed on financial transactions from the HSGMC bank accounts in the state. The former HSGMC chief who also held a briefing Wednesday said the state government should get the allegations of financial irregularities investigated by the appropriate authority – that is the Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission. (HT File)

Daduwal who is now an executive board member and chairman of Dharam Prachar committee of HSGMC said that the embargo imposed on financial transactions of the HSGMC is causing problems. “There is resentment in the ‘sangat’. The financial embargo imposed by the state government has sent a bad message that it wants to control the accounts of Sikh shrines,’’ he said.

Daduwal said that HSGMC has about 800 employees and a large number haven’t got their salaries. “They are now protesting. We don’t want to enter into any confrontation with the state government and knock on the doors of the high court. That’s why we are making an appeal to the state government,’’ he said.

The former HSGMC chief who also held a briefing Wednesday said the state government should get the allegations of financial irregularities investigated by the appropriate authority – that is the Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission.

“The HSGMC Act should be followed in letter and spirit. The new executive committee constituted on March 28 should be recognised. The government should not interfere,” he said.

Orders have been issued to unfreeze the bank accounts of HSGMC, officals privy to the matter said. “But the banks should know who is the authorised signatory to operate the bank accounts. The government is also in the process of appointing the Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission,’’ they added.

The state government had on April 6 put an embargo on the bank transactions of HSGMC following allegations of financial irregularities “The matter being inter-se dispute between members of the committee, the case will be referred to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission as provided for in Section 46 of the HSGMC Act,’’ a home department communication said.

The Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission constituted under the HSGMC Act is empowered to adjudicate upon disputes relating to movable or immovable gurdwara properties including gurdwara funds and other incidental disputes inter-se between the gurdwara committee, executive board or inter-se between various gurdwara and private individuals, or any other institutions or any other juristic persons.