Sikh prisoners release: Dhami approaches SGPC members for next course of action
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami conducted meetings with the SGPC members belonging to Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts at the headquarters to plan future strategy for the release of the Sikh prisoners
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Sunday approached the members of the apex gurdwara body to chalk out the next course of action on the issue of release of Sikh prisoners and ensure their active participation in the struggle.
The SGPC chief conducted meetings with the SGPC members belonging to Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts at the headquarters to plan future strategy for the release of the Sikh prisoners.
Speaking over phone, SGPC member Rajinder Singh Mehta disclosed that a big meeting of all the members has been called on September 2 at Teja Singh Samundri Hall here to give final shape to the next move.
According to SGPC spokesperson, the president, during the meeting on the matter, said that the issue of release of Sikh prisoners is important for the Sikh community and the SGPC is continuously making efforts for the same.
He said the SGPC will intensify the efforts and the next call will be given after holding discussions with members from all the districts.
SGPC members Alvinder Singh Pakhoke, Harjap Singh, Amarjit Singh, Balwinder Singh, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Bhai Manjit Singh, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur, Mangwinder Singh and Gurbachan Singh Karmuwal took part in the meeting.
The apex gurdwara body is yet to hear from the Union government despite repeated demands for the release of Sikh prisoners.
SGPC chief-led joint Panthic committee had earlier sent a letter to the office of the Prime Minister, seeking appointment with him over this issue, but they have got no reply so far.
Along with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)members, which controls it, the gurdwara body staged a big protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20. Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, it staged protests outside district headquarters in Punjab and gave memorandums addressed to the PM and deputy commissioners.
SGPC faces opposition over plan to sell gurdwara’s 3.5 acre land
The SGPC is facing opposition from the Sikh segments over its plan to sell 3.5 acre land, which is the property of historic gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib at Tarn Taran.
This land is located on prime location in Tarn Taran town and the SGPC advertised its auction notice in the newspapers on Saturday. The Sikh organisations, including Khalra Mission Organisation, are opposing this move and criticising the SGPC. They are doubting the intention of the SGPC behind this move as the land is costly.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics