Punjab: Nihang chased, hacked to death on Ludhiana street, attackers absconding

A nihang (Sikh warrior), Baldev Singh, was hacked to death near Daba police station in Ludhiana on Thursday night, police said. A nihang (Sikh warrior), Baldev Singh, was hacked to death near Daba police station in Ludhiana on Thursday night. (HT file photo)

Baldev Singh’s family members told the police that he was unwell and going to see a doctor when the accused intercepted him on Sua raod and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Baldev, who worked as a driver, ran for his life but the assailants hacked him to death on the street before fleeing.

The police reached the spot and initiated investigation after registering a case of murder against the unidentified assailants.

The family members said that Baldev Singh along with residents of his colony was distributing sweetened water at a ‘chabeel (stall)’ on Wednesday when he had an argument with passers-by. Baldev Singh assaulted them with a lathi, they said, adding thatthey feared the men were behind the attack.

Assistant commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh said that the police were scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the assailants.