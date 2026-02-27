Sikhism a separate religion, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday categorically stated that the Sangh considers Sikhism as a separate and distinct religion. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing a meeting organised in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT )

Responding to a question during an interaction programme organised as part of the RSS’ outreach initiative at the campus of a private college in Ludhiana, Bhagwat sought to dispel apprehensions among various sections of society about the organisation.

“The RSS treats all citizens equally and considers Sikhism as a separate and distinct religion. At the same time, the Sangh views Hinduism not as a religion but as a way of life. Regarding different faiths, sects and paths, everyone has the same destination, though the paths may be different. One should remain firm on one’s own path while respecting the paths of others as well. Respect for everyone is the Indian ethos,” Bhagwat said.

Without naming any individual or group, Bhagwat appealed to critics to understand the RSS from within before passing judgment. He said the organisation welcomes criticism, provided it is based on proper study and understanding, adding that criticism rooted in ignorance serves no constructive purpose.

He underlined that the Sangh does not follow any rigid ideology and works solely to strengthen the nation. “The RSS is committed to building a strong and capable country by involving every citizen, irrespective of caste, creed, language or sect,” he said.

During the interaction, Bhagwat spoke about the background of the Sangh’s formation, its gradual expansion, its working style and its vision of holistic national development.

Highlighting five areas of transformation, social harmony, environmental consciousness, family values, self-awareness and civic duty, Bhagwat reiterated that the Sangh exists for the nation and not for itself. “When we speak of Sangh work, it means work for the country and society, not for any particular organisation,” he said.