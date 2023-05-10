Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Facing unprovoked attacks from China, head of Tibetan govt in exile during Shimla visit

Facing unprovoked attacks from China, head of Tibetan govt in exile during Shimla visit

ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
May 10, 2023 02:32 AM IST

The head of the Tibetan government in exile also referred to Central Tibetan Administration, Sikyong, on Monday accused China of using cyber tools to defame the Tibetan community

The head of the Tibetan government in exile also referred to Central Tibetan Administration, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, on Monday accused China of using cyber tools to defame the Tibetan community as well as its spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

President of central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering at Tibetan school in Chotta Shimla.
President of central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering at Tibetan school in Chotta Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Tsering made the comments during a three-day tour to Shimla, during which he will also chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

“The challenge is we are seeking negative peaceful salutations, and non-violent solutions which is the middle approach. which should address the aspirations of the Tibetan people. The Chinese government called His Holiness Dalai Lama a separatist. Is it the Chinese government who wants us to separate from China or is it the Tibetans,” Tsering questioned during a media interaction on Tuesday.

“China will continue its propaganda against us,” he said, adding, “As we know that China has started the cyber war, which will continue against us. Social media is being misused, and media was used as a propaganda tool.”

The Dalai Lama, the both temporal as well as spiritual head of Tibet, devolved his power making way for the appointment of Sikyong in 2011.

china dalai lama
