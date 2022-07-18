Simranjit Mann insulting Jallianwala Bagh victims by justifying grandfather’s actions: AAP
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann of “defending the shameful act” of his maternal grandfather, who honoured General Reginald Dyer with a ‘siropa’ at the Akal Takht after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Sunday, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that MP Simranjit Singh Mann had deeply hurt the sentiments of the countrymen by calling Shaheed Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist’ and now he has insulted the supreme sacrifice of hundreds of people who lost their lives in Jallianwala Bagh.
“Instead of apologising for insulting the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Sangrur MP is defending the humiliating act of his maternal grandfather Aroor Singh, the then in-charge of the Golden Temple, to honour General Reginald Dyer,” he added.
The AAP leader said it was highly condemnable that Mann was justifying his maternal grandfather’s act by saying that Aroor Singh had done so to stop General Dyer from attacking Darbar Sahib. He said MP Mann should refrain from making such baseless statements and also apologise publicly for hurting people’s sentiments.
Hitting out at the opposition, Kang said the leaders of the Congress and the Akali Dal were shocked by the extraordinary functioning of the AAP government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, so they are trying to defame the AAP government by making false and provocative statements.
2 women, four teens die by suicide in Hisar, Sonepat
Two women died by suicide with their teenaged children in Hisar and Sonepat in two separate cases on Sunday. In the first case, upset over being given a “cheap” laptop, a 37-year-old woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train with her two children in Hisar on Sunday morning. The woman, her 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter died on the spot. Their post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Agroha.
MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh
In the extended state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) held at Doraha on Sunday, the party members condemned the recent statement by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann in which he referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist. Polit Bureau member of MCPI (U) and AIKF national president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a report on the farmers' issues.
Basmati prices touch ₹4,000 per quintal in Haryana
With basmati prices touching ₹4,000 per quintal, paddy growers in Haryana are hoping to reap a rich harvest this kharif season. An agent, Rishi Kumar of Taraori Grain Market, Karnal, says, “Pusa 1509 is being sold for around ₹4,000 to private players. Traders are showing a good interest in the harvest as paddy from Uttar Pradesh is being sold immediately.”
Malerkotla shocker: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, raped; uncle, his two aides booked
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her paternal uncle from Malerkotla and raped by two of his associates. The uncle, who is a resident of Ambala, allegedly also tried to “sell” the girl in Haryana and extort a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from her mother. One of the men who raped her has been arrested. When she started resisting, the accused allegedly got his aides to rape her.
Damdami Taksal chief accuses Sukhbir Badal-led SAD of damaging panth
Hitting out at the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, its former supporter and chief of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa accused the party of damaging the panth. Speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to release the election symbol of the Harmeet Singh Kalka-led 'Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi State', the Damdami Taksal chief also criticised the SAD leadership.
