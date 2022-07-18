Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Simranjit Mann insulting Jallianwala Bagh victims by justifying grandfather’s actions: AAP
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Sunday, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that MP Simranjit Singh Mann had deeply hurt the sentiments of the countrymen by calling Shaheed Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist’ and now he has insulted the supreme sacrifice of hundreds of people who lost their lives in Jallianwala Bagh.
SAD (A) leader Simranjit Singh Mann recently referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist, which has been condemned by the leaders across the political spectrum. (ANI Picture Service)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann of “defending the shameful act” of his maternal grandfather, who honoured General Reginald Dyer with a ‘siropa’ at the Akal Takht after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Sunday, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that MP Simranjit Singh Mann had deeply hurt the sentiments of the countrymen by calling Shaheed Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist’ and now he has insulted the supreme sacrifice of hundreds of people who lost their lives in Jallianwala Bagh.

“Instead of apologising for insulting the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Sangrur MP is defending the humiliating act of his maternal grandfather Aroor Singh, the then in-charge of the Golden Temple, to honour General Reginald Dyer,” he added.

The AAP leader said it was highly condemnable that Mann was justifying his maternal grandfather’s act by saying that Aroor Singh had done so to stop General Dyer from attacking Darbar Sahib. He said MP Mann should refrain from making such baseless statements and also apologise publicly for hurting people’s sentiments.

Hitting out at the opposition, Kang said the leaders of the Congress and the Akali Dal were shocked by the extraordinary functioning of the AAP government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, so they are trying to defame the AAP government by making false and provocative statements.

