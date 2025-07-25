Since 2018, Himachal saw 148 cloudbursts, 294 flash floods & 5,000+ landslides

Since 2018, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 148 cloudbursts, 294 flash floods and over 5,000 landslides due to which, the state incurred a loss of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 crore annually. Of all districts, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Mandi are extremely vulnerable to such events. Apart from this the state incurs a loss of ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 2,000 crore annually due to such events. He said that climate change was a major factor behind the increase in cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. (HT File)

Special secretary (revenue and disaster management) DC Rana shared this in a meeting with the multi-sectoral central team, constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to identify the scientific causes behind extreme weather events and explore long-term solutions to minimise their impact.

“Given the severe and recurrent weather-related disasters, this is perhaps the first time such a focused scientific study is being undertaken in Himachal,” said DC Rana while addressing the media.

The team, led by an advisor of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), includes experts from the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI),

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, IIT Pune and IIT Indore. A retired meteorological scientist currently associated with a central university is also part of the study team. “The team will first visit the worst-affected areas to analyse the ground situation. Following this, they will gather scientific data from multiple agencies such as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Directorate General of Resettlement and Engineering (DGRE), and satellite-based data sources,” Rana added. Experts from the Central Water Commission, IMD officers posted in Himachal, DGRE Chandigarh, and other regional agencies are also coordinating efforts.

Highlighting the severity of recent events, Rana said, “In 2023, Himachal Pradesh witnessed multiple extreme weather episodes. This year too, such incidents continue. Just two days ago, Lahaul-Spiti reported a flash flood. As per preliminary data, the total damage has already crossed ₹1,200 crore.”

Rana apprised the team that in 2023 alone, the estimated loss due to natural disasters in the state was nearly ₹10,000 crore. Apart from this the state incurs a loss of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 crore annually due to such events. He said that climate change was a major factor behind the increase in cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides.

ACS calls for revised disaster relief norms

Chairing the multi-sectoral central team meeting, additional chief secretary (revenue) KK Pant said, “Himachal’s geographical conditions are different from other states, making it necessary to revise the norms related to disaster recovery and rehabilitation in the region.” He stressed the need for institutions such as the Central Water Commission and the Geological Survey of India to conduct in-depth studies on the causes of natural disasters while being stationed in the state. “There is a need to assess disaster-prone areas and focus on early forecasting of such events to minimise loss of life and property,” added Pant. He also called for the installation of advanced sensors to improve data collection across the state.

He also sought a flood forecasting unit in the state with the support of the Central Water Commission to enhance hydrological monitoring and to study glacial lakes.

CS meets central team

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena told the central team that in the recent years, new challenges have emerged due to the frequency, scale, intensity and impact of disasters like cloudbursts, flashfloods and landslides. He said “It was important to find the root causes behind the disasters so that we could work to minimiSe the disasters and accordingly prepare ourselves for such challenges.”