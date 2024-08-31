Singer ‘kills’ NRI woman’s father after being deported

Punjabi singer Ranjit Singh Kahlon alias Ranjit Bath along with his nephew allegedly murdered the father of an NRI woman after he was deported from Australia following her complaint. Punjabi singer Ranjit Singh Kahlon alias Ranjit Bath along with his nephew allegedly murdered the father of an NRI woman after he was deported from Australia following her complaint. (Representational image)

He dumped the body in the bushes on the roadside in the Dakha area. The accused informed the woman about it through a WhatsApp message.

Bath was stalking the woman for the past few months. According to the woman, the accused was forcing her to divorce her husband and solemnise marriage with him. The accused was deported from Australia twice following the complaint of the woman.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the brother of the woman.

The complainant stated that his father, who was 78-year-old, had been missing for the past couple of days. On Thursday, he received information about a body kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital. He identified the victim as his father.

The complainant added that when he told his sister, who is settled in Australia, she stated that she met the accused through TikTok a few months ago. The accused came to Australia in June this year.

She added that the accused was forcing her to divorce her husband and marry him. The accused under the influence of liquor threatened to kill her and her family members. When she made a complaint, the Australian Police deported him in June this year. The accused again came to Australia in August, but the police deported him from the airport.

The woman added that on August 25, Bath along with his nephew Gulli reportedly murdered her father and sent her a WhatsApp message on the same day.

Inspector Kulwinder Singh, SHO at Dakha Police station, stated that an FIR under sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused.

His nephew has been arrested and a hunt is on for the arrest of the singer. The accused, Bath, is a resident of Bath Kalan village of Nakodar in Jalandhar.