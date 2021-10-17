Singhu border lynching: Dalit outfits demand strict action against culprits

Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla on Friday said a day after a Tarn Taran man was lynched at the Singhu border, various Scheduled Caste organisations submitted complaints to the commission seeking justice.

In a statement, Sampla said while handing over the complaints to the NCSC at the commission’s head office in New Delhi, the representatives and office-bearers of various SC organisations condemned the heinous crime. “Lakhbir Singh was murdered with brutality and the victim’s family should be brought to justice as soon as possible,” the NGOs demanded.

“The SKM and other farmer leaders, who are sitting on the Singhu border, must be held responsible of this brutal incident as the man was killed despite their high-level security. Not only this, the farmers’ organisations took 12 hours to comment on the incident, showing that they were not concerned,” the SC bodies claimed.

The SC organisations, who met Sampla on Saturday include Bhartiya Baudh Sangh, Rashtriya Bhantu Sansi Samaj Vikas Sangh, Shri Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth (Delhi Province), Jai Baba Rama Peer Janmotsav Committee, National Scheduled Caste Alliance, Delhi Prantiya Raigar Panchayat, Valmiki Mahapanchayat, Shri Sant Kabir Janmotsav Committee, Akhil Bhartiya Bairwa Vikas Sangh, SC/ST/OBC & Minority Employees Welfare Association, Jangpura Bhogal SC/ST Resident Welfare Association and many more.

Meanwhile, Sampla assured the office-bearers of all organisations that he himself is keeping a close eye on the matter.