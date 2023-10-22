Sinha pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine; launches ‘live darshan’ facility

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district and launched a “live darshan” facility for the devotees, officials said. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha offers prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, in Katra, on Sunday (Photo: X)

Sinha, the chairperson of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), also released a book on the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage titled ”Bhakti on Shakti” by Rupa Publications.

According to officials, the L-G paid a visit to the shrine on the occasion of ”Maha Ashtami” and prayed for the Union territory’s progress, prosperity, and peace.

Sinha launched the ”live darshan” facility and a bi-lingual chatbot on the website of the board.

To provide authentic information to pilgrims, a bi-lingual interactive chatbot “Shakti” has been developed for the official website, augmenting the 24x7 toll-free helpline for addressing queries and grievances received from pilgrims, officials said.

The chatbot will provide all the relevant information on services and facilities provided by the board and provide much-needed help to pilgrims to plan their visit in advance, the officials said, adding it also features relaying of video and audio content for pilgrim awareness and the latest updates at the holy shrine.

More than 20,000 pilgrims are being facilitated every month by the recently set up call centre at the shrine, officials said.

Board’s chief executive officer Anshul Garg briefed the L-G on the arrangements put in place for the devotees during the ongoing Navratri festival.

