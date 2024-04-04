Sippy Sidhu murder accused Kalyani moves plea for more documents

Less than a month after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) provided all documents sought by Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder case, in compliance with a Supreme Court, she has moved another application before the trial court, seeking “statement of witnesses and other records”. The case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police, but was transferred to CBI in 2016. (HT)

Wednesday’s hearing was fixed for framing of charges. However, in the wake of Kalyani’s application, the special CBI court hearing the case adjourned it, pending CBI’s response.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has claimed that Kalyani, daughter of a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Sabina (retd), killed him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

The case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police, but was transferred to CBI in 2016. While Kalyani was arrested by CBI in June 2022, charges are yet to be framed by the trial court amid filing of one or the other pleas by the parties concerned. Kalyani has been out on bail since September 2022.

Admitting the application on Wednesday, the court said, “It be registered as an interlocutory application. Copy of the application supplied to CBI.”

The court adjourned the case for April 4, when CBI will file its response to Kalyani’s application.