Sippy Sidhu murder case: Kalyani was tortured in custody, alleges counsel

Alleging that Kalyani Singh, the main accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, was tortured during interrogation in CBI custody, her counsel filed an application seeking preservation of the videography and audiography conducted during her remand from June 15 to June 21, 2022.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of special judicial magistrate Sukhdev Singh sought a reply on the application by November 30, the next date of hearing.

Her lawyer Sartej Narula said, “Kalyani was tortured during interrogation and we want that the videography be preserved so it can be proved.”

Narula also requested court to merge murder case and proceedings of protest petition filed by Sippy’s brother, Jasmanpreet Singh, seeking action against Chandigarh police inspector Poonam Dilawari and former assistant superintendent of police Guriqbal Singh Sidhu for allegedly destroying evidence in the case.