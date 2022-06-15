Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI arrests HP HC acting chief justice’s daughter
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested Kalyani Singh, the daughter of Justice Sabina Singh, the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court, in connection with the murder of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, over six years ago in Chandigarh.
Officials said that during investigation, the CBI found documentary evidence suggesting that Kalyani Singh and Sidhu were close and that the romantic relationship had turned sour.
Sippy was shot dead in a Sector 27 park in Chandigarh on September 20, 2015. His family had been accusing Kalyani, Sippy’s former girlfriend who was the judge’s daughter, of being involved in the murder. The family had been attributing the murder to the refusal of a marriage proposal.
The central agency had registered the first information report (FIR) in the killing of Sidhu, who was also a lawyer, on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration.
The central agency had called Kalyani Singh for questioning where she was found evasive in responses following which she was arrested, sources said.
Earlier, the CBI had even filed a cancellation report before the court but it was rejected and further investigation was ordered. During further investigation, the CBI said that the involvement of Kalyani came forth. “Accordingly, she was examined and arrested. She was produced in the court of the special judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, on Wednesday and remanded in four days’ police custody,” the CBI spokesperson said.
