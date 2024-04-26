Sippy Sidhu murder: HC turns down Kalyani’s plea for more documents

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea from Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder case, seeking more documents pertaining to the probe. Close to nine years after the September 2015 murder, charges are yet to be framed by the special CBI court, hearing the murder trial, amid filing of one or the other applications by Kalyani, who has been out on bail since September 2022. (HT Photo)

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul. The detailed order is awaited.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kalyani had approached the high court on April 18, pleading that her application seeking some additional documents was dismissed by the special CBI court in Chandigarh, even as such documents were cited by CBI in its probe and many of them also provided to the complainant family.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has maintained that Kalyani, daughter of former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Sabina (retd), killed him as they had turned down her marriage proposal. The case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police, but in 2016, it was transferred to CBI. The central agency had at one point of time also filed an “untraced” report. But in June 2022, she was arrested by CBI and later charged with murder.

However, charges are yet to be framed by the special CBI court, hearing the murder trial, amid filing of one or the other applications by Kalyani, who has been out on bail since September 2022.

Her argument before HC was that the Supreme Court modified a May 2023 HC order, stating that all those documents which were furnished to the deceased’s mother be furnished to the accused.

After this order, she approached the trial court, seeking documents relied upon by the CBI in its reports. However, the trial court dismissed the plea, observing that these documents have not even been provided to the family of the deceased. But it is an admitted fact that list of documents of the untraced report filed by the CBI have been provided to the complainant family, it was argued, demanding that such documents be provided to her as well.

On April 6, dismissing Kalyani’s application for more documents, the special CBI court had stated that there was nothing more to be supplied to the accused, who seemed to be filing this application “merely to delay the proceedings”, following which she approached the high court on April 9.

The trial court will take up the murder case next on April 30.