Sippy Sidhu murder: Court allows Kalyani’s defence to inspect police’s case diary

After the defence counsel for Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder, filed applications, seeking directions to CBI to provide copies of statements recorded by the Chandigarh Police, the special CBI court has allowed her counsel to inspect the police case diary in this matter.

The defence counsel had contended that while Chandigarh Police had recorded statements of more than 100 people during probe, only 45 statements had been provided to Kalyani.

In their reply, CBI stated that the applicant had been provided with all statements recorded by police. On the scrutiny of police record, several persons were examined, as mentioned in the case diary, but their separate statements under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were not recorded by the police.

On the defence counsel requests to be allowed to inspect the case diary, the court of special judge Alka Malik observed, “Keeping in view all these facts and circumstances, and the fact that the statement of persons, as has been mentioned in the application, were not recorded under Section 161 of Criminal Procedure Code, rather, there is a reference given in this regard in case diary, in the interest of justice and for ensuring a fair trial, applicant/accused has a right to inspect the case diary.”

Sippy was the grandson of late justice SS Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, and Kalyani is the daughter of retired Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina.

The case was first investigated by the UT police and later transferred to CBI. After a delay of nearly nine years, the trial court had framed charges against Kalyani on May 4 this year. The charges were framed under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to protect the offender) of the Indian Penal Code.