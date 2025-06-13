Sirsa boils at 47.4°C

Sirsa in Haryana recorded 47.4°C on Thursday, highest in the region even as “heatwave to severe heat wave” battered most parts of the state. Girls cover themselves with a cloth on a hot summer day in the city at MG road near Mahavir Park in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the red alert for the heatwave will be in place for Friday followed by an orange alert.

“Severe heatwave was recorded at Rohtak and Sirsa. Heatwave occurred at Hisar and Narnaul. Warm nights were observed at Chandigarh, Ambala, Rohtak and Narnaul,” the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

According to the bulletin, three stations namely Balasmand (46.7°C), Rohtak (46.6°C) and Mahendragarh (45.5°C) recorded maximum temperature above 45°C.

Places in southern Haryana like Palwal recording 43.9°C, followed by Nuh 43.2°C, Gurgaon 42.9°C and Faridabad 42.1°C also remained hotter on the day.

The weathermen further said that as compared to Wednesday, the average maximum temperature is appreciably above normal by 3.5°C in the state.