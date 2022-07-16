Sirsa GM suspends five bus conductors
Five bus conductors were placed under suspension and inquiry started against 23 others after it was discovered that the location of flying squad was circulated through a WhatsApp group.
Those under suspension have been identified as Sanjay, Jai Kishan, Surender, Jatin and Vipin.
Haryana Roadways general manager at Sirsa, Khubi Ram Kaushal said the revenue of the depot had been continuously dipping and he suspected foul play.
“We had sent out a flying squad to check if all the passengers onboard buses have tickets or not. During a probe, it came to fore that the conductors had formed WhatsApp groups using other numbers and were sharing live locations of the flying squad officials,” he revealed.
“After getting their chats, we suspended the admin of the Whatsapp group of Sirsa depot. His involvement was ascertained in probe. We are probing the case from all angles,” the GM added.
‘Surplus power’ remains a hollow claim for Mohali
The state government's tall claims of “surplus power” notwithstanding, Sectors 76 to 80 again remained plunged in darkness for six hours. As per the record, there are 571 sanctioned posts for linemen and assistant linemen in the district, but 203 posts are lying vacant. Surprisingly, there is one junior engineer, who has been given the charge of 17 sectors (from Sectors 76-113) and nine villages, along with two linemen.
Ludhiana | Woman held for 4-year-old son’s murder; says she killed daughter 10 yrs ago
In a shocking incident, a woman, who was arrested for murdering Babita's four-year-old son on Thursday evening, also confessed to killing her daughter 10 years ago. The four-year-old victim had gone missing in Bhanohar village of Mullanpur Dakha on Thursday. Fearing that her husband, Sham Lal, who runs a cycle repair shop, accompanied by some villagers' wife had killed his son, Sham Lal registered a complaint with the police. The woman is yet to reveal how she killed her daughter. Four-year-old boy goes missing on July 14 2.
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks financial package from Centre
The Punjab agriculture minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday handed over a letter to Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to impress upon the Union government to take the farmers of the state out of the debt trap, wheat-paddy cycle and promote crop diversification besides fruit and vegetable farming. The minister has written that an average farmer feels he is in a debt trap.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Star Cribs
This week's media reports were agog with what was being described as 'one of the biggest residential apartment deals in the country': actor Ranveer Singh buying a 'quadruplex' in Bandra's Bandstand for ₹119 crore, in an under-construction project coming up in close proximity to Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' and Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments.
Will seek white paper from Khattar government on corruption, scams, says Abhay Chautala
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party dispensation of failure to rein in corruption, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said Abhay will write to the chief minister over scams and corruption cases reported in the state and seek a white paper on the action taken by the government. Replying a question, Abhay accused his elder brother and JJP leader Ajay Singh Chautala of betraying Ajay Chautala's father and former chief minister OP Chautala.
