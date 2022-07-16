Sirsa GM suspends five bus conductors

Five bus conductors were placed under suspension and inquiry started against 23 others after it was discovered that the location of flying squad was circulated through a WhatsApp group.

Those under suspension have been identified as Sanjay, Jai Kishan, Surender, Jatin and Vipin.

Haryana Roadways general manager at Sirsa, Khubi Ram Kaushal said the revenue of the depot had been continuously dipping and he suspected foul play.

“We had sent out a flying squad to check if all the passengers onboard buses have tickets or not. During a probe, it came to fore that the conductors had formed WhatsApp groups using other numbers and were sharing live locations of the flying squad officials,” he revealed.

“After getting their chats, we suspended the admin of the Whatsapp group of Sirsa depot. His involvement was ascertained in probe. We are probing the case from all angles,” the GM added.