Sirsa to get ₹26-cr state-of-art kinnow juice processing plant

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday presided over a high-level meeting of the committee of secretaries on infrastructure (CoSI) to work out modalities to consider setting up a kinnow juice processing plant at Sirsa. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday presided over a high-level meeting of the committee of secretaries on infrastructure (CoSI) to work out modalities to consider setting up a kinnow juice processing plant at Sirsa.

An official spokesperson said the proposed state-of-the-art plant announced in the state budget will be set up at the Vita Milk Plant premises in Sirsa with a total investment of ₹26.39 crore.

The spokesperson said that the juice processing plant will be developed under public private partnership (PPP) mode with a 33-year concession period.

The spokesperson said the state government will provide about three acres for setting up a kinnow juice plant while the private partner will install the required plant and machinery along with civil infrastructure and undertake operations of the plant. He said it was decided that the project will primarily focus on establishing a fruit and vegetable processing industry with the main focus on kinnow juice processing, providing viability gap fund facility.

Managing director, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, Rohit Yadav said that Haryana produces approximately 4.40 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of kinnow annually, with Sirsa alone contributing nearly 55% of the total output. The new facility will process around 9,000 MT of kinnow and 12,600 MT of other fruits every year, generating premium packaged juice. Importantly, nearly 25% of kinnow production—primarily B-grade fruit that earlier fetched lower prices—will now be utilised for value-added processing, thereby directly augmenting farmers’ income.