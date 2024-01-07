Sirsa varsity sexual harassment case: Selja, Deepender demand to bring the professor to book

After 500 female students levelled sexual harassment allegations against a professor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa, Haryana Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda demanded to bring the professor to book on Saturday. Taking to X, Deepender Hooda said over 500 female students have levelled allegations of harassment against a professor and it is saddened that they had to write to the Prime Minister and governor to get justice. (Getty image)

Selja said the female students have raised serious allegations against a professor of the CDLU and university vice-chancellor (V-C) Ajmer Singh has failed to take appropriate steps so far.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The chief minister must ensure that the female students get justice if the professor is found guilty. The females are not safe in Haryana and the crime rate has increased,” she added.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Deepender Hooda said over 500 female students have levelled allegations of harassment against a professor and it is saddened that they had to write to the Prime Minister and governor to get justice.

“After seeing the present government’s track record of saving accused, including minister Sandeep Singh, the girls have no trust in the BJP-JJP government,” he added.

Two days ago, an anonymous letter was sent to the university’s V-C, the Haryana women commission, the Haryana governor, the chief minister and other authorities in which the female students accused a professor of sexually harassing them. The girls alleged that the professor tried to molest them and used to call them alone at his office.

Sirsa assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Deepti Garg said they have set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

“The truth about allegations raised in the letter will be ascertained after the probe,” the ASP added. So far, no FIR has been registered.

A day earlier, the professor said a false and malicious campaign had been launched against him and he is ready for any probe. “I am being targeted by some people because of my activeness in the university work. I am ready for any probe and this is a political vendetta,” he added.

University registrar RK Bansal said they have received an anonymous letter and a probe will be done by the internal sexual harassment committee.

“Our committee has also started a probe and we are also cooperating with the police in the investigation,” the registrar added.