SIT arrests Panipat SHO ‘for terming murder as natural death’

A special investigation team on Thursday arrested the former station house officer (SHO) inspector Karamvir Kumar of Chandni Bagh police station. station house officer (SHO) inspector Karamvir Kumar (HT File photo)

This comes days after the Panipat superintendent of police (SP) suspended two cops including Kumar for allegedly not registering an incident of murder and terming it natural death.

The SIT led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Narender Kadian arrested the former SHO and presented him before a court that sent him into judicial custody.

Kumar was arrested under charges of graft, criminal conspiracy and others, the DSP said.

On January 12, SP Shekhawat had suspended him and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satish Kumar, the IO in the case, for allegedly not registering the murder case and forcefully terming it a natural death in exchange for money.

On January 13, a case was registered against the duo along with four others, who worked as brokers between the deceased’s family and the SHO.

Police said the matter relates to an incident of December 17 last year, when Aarif, a daily wager and resident of Kairana town in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by some persons at a dhaba under the limits of Chandni Bagh police station and no case was registered.

Later, the SP ordered the registration of a murder case and subsequently, five men were arrested and an SIT under assistant SP Mayank Mishra was formed to probe the matter earlier this month.

It was established that there was a delay in the registration of FIR, despite the cops having information that Aarif died due to injuries and the accused were reaching out to the family for a compromise.

The DSP said the cops didn’t inform the senior officials about the murder, despite having CCTV footage and post-mortem report of the deceased and suggested that he died of injuries.

“Based on the evidence, it also came to light that there was an exchange of ₹6-7 lakh between the accused and the agents. However, no money reached the cops. Four of the agents and the IO are absconding and are yet to be arrested,” he told the media on Thursday.

However, speaking to HT, the SP said, “Out of the total, the SHO was to get ₹2 lakh, of which some was received by him, some amount was also given the aggrieved family in the name of compromise and rest was the share of the IO and the agents. The total amount will be clear after all are arrested.”