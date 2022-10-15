SIT going to file friendly charge-sheet against Sukhbir, alleges Kunwar Vijay

On the seventh anniversary of the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents, Sikh organisations and the victim’s family on Friday organised a ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ at the National Highway 54 at Behbal Kalan, where Sukhraj Singh, son of one of the victims, is already continuing his sit-in protest for the past 300 days.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura firing case is going to file a “friendly” charge-sheet against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to secure his “acquittal”.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the completion of the investigations is just a matter of a few days and they will hold a ‘shukrana samagam’ (thanksgiving event) after one and a half months.

Cabinet minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori were also present.

Meanwhile, the family of a victim, Gurjeet Singh, stayed away from the event claiming that they will only proceed through the law.

Former inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay said, “I have learned that SIT is going to file a friendly challan against Sukhbir in the Kotkapura firing case and get him discharged or acquitted. Later, Sukhbir will claim that he was innocent. Let them file an incomplete charge-sheet, then we will give them a reply in court. Now I will start the third phase of my fight in the courts.”

“I am not part of the government being a speaker. I have discussed everything with the government on this issue, and the completion of the investigations is just a matter of days now. I will not talk in detail as it is a legal issue,” said Sandhwan.

Sangrur MP and SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann said Sikhs are still waiting for justice even after seven years and even the AAP government has “failed” to provide it.

Waris Punjab De president Amritpal Singh said the AAP government should not play “good cop and bad cop”.

