SIT summons BJP leader Vijay Sampla again in Behbal Kalan firing probe

The special investigation team probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case has issued fresh summons to senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla, directing him to appear for a second round of questioning at the Punjab Police Officers Institute in Chandigarh on June 28. The special investigation team probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case has summoned BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla for a second round of questioning in Chandigarh on June 28. (HT file photo)

This follows his recent appearance before investigators in Jalandhar.

Issued under Section 179(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the notice mandates his presence to record a statement regarding his knowledge of the facts and circumstances surrounding the case, warning that non-compliance will trigger legal action.

Sampla questioned the SIT’s persistence, stating he failed to understand why he is being repeatedly targeted when he has already clarified that neither he nor the BJP had any involvement in the matter. He has demanded that the SIT provide the specific documents prompting his re-summoning, arguing that he can only fully cooperate with material evidence in hand.

Reflecting on his Tuesday interrogation, Sampla claimed a superintendent-level officer asked him irrelevant questions, and accused the AAP government of acting out of political vendetta to defame his party, noting that the sacrilege and firing incidents occurred in 2015, a year before he even assumed the role of the BJP’s state president.

The development follows recent high-profile momentum in the investigation, including the SIT recording a statement from former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, who claimed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had previously admitted to wrongdoings before the temporal seat.

The probe traces back to October 14, 2015, when police opened fire on unarmed protesters demonstrating against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari, killing two people. The incident caused a backlash for the then SAD-BJP alliance, and Sampla remains the first prominent BJP leader to be formally summoned in the investigation.