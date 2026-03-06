Situation improves in Kashmir as restrictions ease

The situation is slowly returning to normal in Kashmir valley even though the authorities continued with mild restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Thursday. Traffic moves after authorities eased restrictions following protests over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on M A Road, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

Shops opened and traffic movement resumed partially in Srinagar after three days after restrictions were imposed in parts of Kashmir valley to prevent escalation of protests against the killing of Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes on Saturday.

“I opened my shop today after three days. The situation was calm and the footfall of people also started, though some restrictions are still in place in some parts as police had laid concertina wires on some roads,” said a shopkeeper at Residency Road.

Massive peaceful protests mostly by Shia Muslims had erupted in various parts of Kashmir valley on Sunday after the news spread of the killing of Khamenei following a major attack by Israel and the United States.

Thousands of protesters had assembled at city centre Lal Chowk carrying pictures of Khamenei and denouncing the US and Israel.

From Monday, the authorities imposed restrictions, throttled mobile internet speeds and closed schools and colleges. Police had to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters in various city areas on Monday.

The Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, where thousands had gathered on Sunday, was still sealed by the authorities with approach roads closed using concertina wires from both sides.

“We have been told not to allow anybody towards the Clock Tower. You can take a detour from the other side of the road,” said a security personnel at Lal Chowk as a two-wheeler pleaded with him to allow him towards the Clock Tower.