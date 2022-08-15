Situation in J&K much better now: DGP Dilbag Singh
Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that attempts were being made from the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) to push dormant militants into the union territory as a part of a conspiracy.
Singh, while talking to media in Srinagar on the sidelines of a function, said that launchpads across the LoC are intact.
“There were many operations in the recent times wherein those people were killed who had gone from here on visas, on the pretext of education and travel. They came back through LoC with weapons. They had travelled through the Atari border. The action will continue on this,” he said.
The DGP, however, said the infiltration has been very negligible. “There were some attempts to infiltrate people in which a few were successful, but the overall situation on the border is much better than before,” he added.
“It is difficult (for them) to deliver weapons through land. It has emerged as a challenge which we are facing efficiently. Many big modules involved in this have been busted in the past two years. And majority of the items like weapons and narcotics which were pushed from across the border were captured,” he said.
The DGP said that the number of youth joining militancy has also come down.
Singh, however, said that the conspiracy to radicalise ‘gullible youth and kids’ into a new form of militancy called ‘hybrid terror’ was going on.
He said that the forces are still attempting to bring them back.
The DGP said that J&K’s security situation is much better now.
“For that, I thank people and give credit to them. They have helped us in improving the situation. Kids are going to school without any breaks. Employees are doing their jobs without fear. Businesses are running. There is no hindrance of any sorts. People and forces are working together. Security situation is very good and it will be improved further,” he added.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
-
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics