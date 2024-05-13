 Six BJP candidates in Punjab to file nominations on Monday - Hindustan Times
Six BJP candidates in Punjab to file nominations on Monday

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 13, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Six BJP candidates will file nomination papers on Monday accompanied by top leaders of the party, including Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Former IAS officer and the BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu will also file her nomination on Monday. She will be accompanied by former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal.

Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls on June 1.

Assam CM Sarma and the BJP’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar will accompany the party’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur. Later, Jakhar will also accompany the BJP’s Sangrur candidate Arvind Khanna.

Union minister Puri will join Ferozepur candidate Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi for filing his nomination.

Union minister Shekhawat and Rajasthan CM Sharma will accompany the BJP’s Hoshiarpur candidate Anita Som Parkash.

Minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajasthan deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa will accompany Gejja Ram Valmiki, the party’s Fatehgarh Sahib candidate.

On Tuesday, Subash Sharma, BJP’s candidate from Anandpur Sahib LS seat, will be joined by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan deputy CM Diya Kumari and Union minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat and other senior BJP leaders to file the nomination papers.

BJP’s candidates from Ludhiana, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot have already filled the nominations.

