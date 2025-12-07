Six days on, no headway in Bishnoi aide’s murder; 3rd audio clip surfaces

Six days after the cold-blooded murder of Inderpreet Singh alias Parry in Chandigarh’s Sector 26, police are yet to make any arrests even as multiple audio recordings linked to the case continue to surface on social media, raising speculation around an alleged gang war motive. The latest audio clip is being attributed to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. (HT File)

On late Friday night, a third audio clip — this time attributed to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar — went viral, in which he claims Parry was “lured into a trap and killed unarmed” under the pretext of a conversation related to gang rivalries. Chandigarh Police have taken note of the audio and are examining its authenticity.

Lawrence wanted Parry to connect him to Vicky

In the fresh audio, Brar says Parry had recorded his last call with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He claims that Bishnoi wanted information regarding Vicky Tehlan and his alleged role in killing of Jora Sidhu alias Sippa in Dubai last month. In mid-November 2025, a social-media post claimed that Sippa, described as a close aide of the Bishnoi gang, was killed in Dubai. The murder was allegedly carried out by the rival faction of Goldy Brar, along with accomplices from Rohit Godara’s group.

Brar claims Bishnoi had a misunderstanding and that Tehlan had no role in Sippa’s murder. He further stated that Parry recorded the earlier call so that he could forward it to Tehlan for clarification. He further claimed Bishnoi was pressuring Parry to connect him with Tehlan. Brar states that Bishnoi wrongly believed that Tehlan had leaked Sippa’s whereabouts.

The voice note alleges that Parry was called to Sector 26 under the pretext of resolving the misunderstanding, where he was asked to speak to someone using a phone handed over by an associate. Believing the matter to be a discussion, Parry went unarmed, but was shot multiple times at close range while still holding the phone. “Bishnoi took Parry into confidence for an hour. That’s why he went unarmed. He was shot in the stomach and two bullets exited from the mouth. This is betrayal,” Brar says in the recording.

Police detain Tehlan, Snapchat recordings under examination

Police have now detained Vicky Tehlan for questioning in connection with the Sector 26 murder case. According to investigators, Parry had recorded several conversations on Snapchat, many of which are being recovered and examined for clues. Police sources said that the call allegedly made by Bishnoi to Parry took place five days before the murder, during which the jailed gangster reportedly told Parry that he wanted to give him a wedding gift, hinting at cordial intentions that may have been used to lure him into a trap.