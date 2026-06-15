Six granthis arrested for driving colleague to suicide in Hoshiarpur

Police have arrested six granthis (Sikh priests) for allegedly driving a 28-year-old colleague to suicide by threatening and mentally harassing him, officials said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Satinder Singh, Rajwant Singh, Pargat Singh, Gurjant Singh, Tasveer Singh and Mehar Singh, all associated with gurdwaras in and around Hoshiarpur. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Satinder Singh, Rajwant Singh, Pargat Singh, Gurjant Singh, Tasveer Singh and Mehar Singh, all associated with gurdwaras in and around Hoshiarpur.

While Satinder is from Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh, the rest are from Ludhiana, said police.

According to police, the deceased performed religious services at a gurdwara near Kitna village and was staying there with his wife.

In his complaint to police, the youth’s father alleged that on June 9 morning, Satinder, along with the other granthis and some unidentified persons, visited his son and demanded a share for the religious programmes, including Akhand Path and Sehaj Path conducted in the area.

When his son refused, the accused threatened and harassed him, the father alleged. They also allegedly accused him of committing sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and questioned his ability to perform religious duties.

The accused threatened him with serious consequences, according to police.

Distressed by the harassment, the youth consumed a poisonous substance on the evening of June 12 and died, police said.

On his father’s statement, the Mahilpur police booked the six granthis, apart from three to four unidentified people, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including the provisions related to abetment of suicide.