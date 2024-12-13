Menu Explore
Six held for firing in Jammu; country-made pistol seized

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Dec 13, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Six people were arrested for allegedly open firing at a man with the intent of killing him here, police said on Thursday.

All the six accused were arrested within 48 hours of the incident, the officer added. (iStock)

The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused shot at the victim and later threw him from a height of nearly 60 feet near Ring Road Kunjwani in the outskirts of the city, a police spokesman said.

He was taken to a hospital by locals, the officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Bishnah police station and a team was formed to nab the accused, he said. All the six accused were arrested within 48 hours of the incident, he added.

During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime and based on their disclosure, a country-made pistol was recovered, he said.

Additionally, the vehicle used during the crime was also seized, the officer said.

