Six IAS officers transferred in Punjab bureaucratic reshuffle

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued the transfer and posting orders of six IAS officers, including the deputy commissioners of three districts in Majha, with immediate effect.

Vishesh Sarangal, the chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), SAS Nagar, has been posted as special secretary, good governance and information technology, and director, good governance and information technology. He has also been given the charge of chief executive officer, Punjab State e-Governance Society.

Sakshi Sawhney, deputy commissioner, Amritsar, has been appointed chief administrator, GMADA, and her services have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development, according to an official order issued by the personnel department.

Aditya Uppal, deputy commissioner, Pathankot, and in addition commissioner, municipal corporation, Pathankot, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Gurdaspur, in place of Dalwinderjit Singh, who is now the deputy commissioner, Amritsar.

Pallavi, special secretary, water supply and sanitation and in addition head of department, water supply and sanitation, and special secretary, power, and special secretary, new and renewable energy sources, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Pathankot, and in addition commissioner, municipal corporation, Pathankot.

Harpreet Singh, additional deputy commissioner (general), Fatehgarh Sahib, has been posted in her place.