Six illegal structures razed in Dadumajra Colony
Illegal structures raised along six dwelling units at Dadumajra Colony were demolished on Wednesday.
In one case, the demolition was carried out by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), while in remaining five cases, the structures were razed by the allottees themselves.
CHB is computing the cost of the single demolition that will be recovered from the allottee. In case of non-payment, the allotment is liable to be cancelled. On Tuesday as well, the board had demolished three illegal structures in the colony.
In all these nine cases, encroachments were made on government/public land by constructing boundary wall and staircases, etc. Even land below the electricity lines had been encroached, posing serious risk to human life and property. In one case, the electricity pole was now inside the unit’s boundary wall.
CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said the board was adopting a zero-tolerance policy to ensure effective action against illegal constructions and encroachments on government/public land.
“All allottees who have been issued challans and demolition notices against the constructions have been asked to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by CHB. Even if notice has not been issued, all encroachments on government/public land need to be removed immediately,” said Garg.
He added, “All allottees are again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations, else these will be liable to be demolished at their risk and cost. Since these violations may lead to structural safety issues, not only for the particular dwelling unit but also for the adjoining units, CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy.”
