Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Six injured after vehicles plunges into river in Drass

    They said that the Xylo vehicle, travelling from Drass to Srinagar with six persons on board, met with an accident at Kushal Mod, Menamarg in Drass

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Six persons were injured when a small passenger vehicle plunged into a river in Drass, officials said on Tuesday.

    The authorities immediately launched a rescue operation and all six were rescued safely by police. (File)
    The authorities immediately launched a rescue operation and all six were rescued safely by police. (File)

    They said that the Xylo vehicle, travelling from Drass to Srinagar with six persons on board, met with an accident at Kushal Mod, Menamarg in Drass. The driver of the vehicle lost control resulting in the accident.

    “Five passengers and the local driver were injured,” a police officer said.

    The authorities immediately launched a rescue operation and all six were rescued safely by police. The injured were shifted to sub district hospital, Drass for medical treatment.Police have registered a case under sections of 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Six Injured After Vehicles Plunges Into River In Drass
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Six Injured After Vehicles Plunges Into River In Drass
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes