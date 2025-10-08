Six injured after vehicles plunges into river in Drass

Six persons were injured when a small passenger vehicle plunged into a river in Drass, officials said on Tuesday. The authorities immediately launched a rescue operation and all six were rescued safely by police. (File)

They said that the Xylo vehicle, travelling from Drass to Srinagar with six persons on board, met with an accident at Kushal Mod, Menamarg in Drass. The driver of the vehicle lost control resulting in the accident.

“Five passengers and the local driver were injured,” a police officer said.

The authorities immediately launched a rescue operation and all six were rescued safely by police. The injured were shifted to sub district hospital, Drass for medical treatment.Police have registered a case under sections of 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.