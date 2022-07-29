Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six injured in flash flood in Kullu, landslides leave 36 roads blocked

Six injured in flash flood in Kullu, landslides leave 36 roads blocked

Published on Jul 29, 2022 05:04 PM IST
Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain on Saturday in seven districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Shimla
Due to incessant rain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh over the past two days, the Beas river is in spate on Friday. (Aqil Khan/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Six people were injured and debris entered around a dozen houses after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood at Chanaighad village of Nirmand tehsil in Anni sub-division of Kullu district.

State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the cloudburst on Thursday flooded a stream that passes by the village. However, no loss of life was reported.

In Lahaul and Spiti district, a link road was washed away in a flash flood at Gue village of Kaza sub-division. The loss to property was estimated to be about 15 lakh.

One feared drowned in Kangra

One person was feared drowned after the water level at Baner Khad suddenly rose at Chhota Haridwar near Kangra town. The missing person has been identified as Surender Singh, a local resident.

Mokhta said landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains have blocked more three dozen roads across the state. While 12 roads were closed in Kullu district, 11 were shut in Mandi and five in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Two dozen electricity transformers and the water supply scheme were also hit.

Heavy rain in Nurpur, Gaggal and Palampur

The state experienced heavy to very heavy rain on Friday as well. Nurpur was the wettest, recording 107mm of rainfall followed by 82mm in Gaggal and 74mm in Palampur.

Paonta Sahib got 57mm of rainfall, Jubberhatti 56mm, Sangrah 49mm, Mandi 48mm, Saloni 44mm, Shilaru 41mm, Baijnath 38mm, Kheri 37mm, Sarahan and Jogindernagar 35mm each, Kothi 28mm, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Manali 25mm each and Bangana 21mm.

The meteorological department has forecast wet weather for the next five days.

There is an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain on Saturday in seven districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Shimla, according to Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul.

