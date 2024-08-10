Six Life Lessons from the Olympics

The Paris Olympics have not only lived up to the ever soaring global expectations but have also provided some soul stirring moments which shall never be forgotten. Stories of courage and unbounded skill along with some utterly improbable victories have kindled the imagination of young and old alike. The manner in which the depleted Indian hockey team defended its goal in the match against Britain was nothing short of a miracle. (Doordarshan Sports- X)

As has been emphasised by this writer over and over again, sports have the potential to unite and inspire humanity like nothing else can. The more we play together as a global community, the lesser will our world be afflicted by pernicious influences.

It gives me great joy to list out some life lessons that the Olympics have brought to the forefront once more.

Be humble: All truly great sportspersons, barring a few notable exceptions, are essentially grounded human beings who have scaled dizzying heights. India’s medallists, hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh and ace shooter Manu Bhaker addressed the senior TV reporter as “sir” after accomplishing their lofty feats. Greatness and humility essentially go well together.

Be resilient: Dutch gold medallist Femke Bol had to battle problematic health issues but anchored her mixed relay team to an astonishing victory. India’s Vinesh Phogat overcame numerous obstacles to win the right to compete at Paris and to notch up outstanding performances. The fact that she was disqualified by a whisker did not diminish her aura or her inspiring influence upon a doting nation.

Be ruthless: To be uncompromising when it comes to the pursuit of victory is also something we can learn from Olympian performances. Viktor Axelsen, the men’s badminton champion was on the mat, figuratively speaking, against young Lakshya Sen. But by not being ruthless enough, Lakshya enabled the giant Dane to crawl back at least twice in their crucial semi final match, to ultimately snatch victory.

Be patient: Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola won the bronze medal in 2016 at Rio Olympics in the 10,000m race. Two weeks before Paris 2024, he had no idea that he would be running the marathon. But an injury to his compatriot paved the way for Tola to not only participate but to actually win the gold medal with an Olympic record, eight years after the Rio Olympics. Patience and perseverance pay!

Be smart: The manner in which the depleted 10 men Indian hockey team defended its goal in the match against Britain was nothing short of a miracle. But clinical smartness by the defenders worked wonders for the Indian team while P Sreejesh their brilliant goal keeper out did himself with one astounding save after another.

Be consistent: An almost unnoticed story from the Paris games is the magnificent attainment of Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez who has now won a gold medal in each edition of the Olympic games from 2008 to 2024. This mind boggling achievement gives hope to all those who keep pegging away at their art or vocation. There truly is no substitute for consistent hard work.

Be passionate: There can be no glory for those who simply go through the motions in any field of endeavour. The one who sparkles and shines is bound to be one who has energised a spirit of inspired passion within. An Olympic gold medallist cannot achieve what he or she had without adopting a “fire and brimstone” approach over several years. To be dedicated and devoted to one’s quest is one part of the conquest. To light the lamp of a highly energetic performance, when it really matters, is another matter altogether.

The moot point is that being listless and banal is a choice. Being afire with an undaunted craze for one’s pursuits is a choice too. To be able to leap ahead of the pack, one must perhaps be a little crazy as well as utterly driven in the journey towards one’s goals.

Youngsters would do well to adopt some of these learnings in their own lives and careers. While everyone is clearly not going to be an Olympian, every determined individual can make a success of his own life, in his own way.

There is much to be said about trying to find a way to punch above one’s weight in life. Not everyone can do so but the Olympics at least make us believe that perhaps we too can attain the impossible one day.

