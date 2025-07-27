Six more sectoral committees formed to boost industrial reforms, says minister Sanjeev Arora

The Punjab government has announced the formation of six new sector-specific committees to get suggestions for bringing further improvements in industrial policy and ease of doing business in the state. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Announcing this here, industry and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora said the six sectors identified for focused consultation include sports and leather goods, machine and hand tools, food processing and dairy, tourism and hospitality, heavy machinery, and furniture and ply industry.

The state government had, on July 17, decided to constitute 22 sector-specific committees for a structured and collaborative engagement with industry to formulate a new industrial policy aimed at accelerating industrial growth in the state.

These committees will be tasked with giving recommendations, including both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives. The committees for textile sectors was constituted on July 23.

The minister said that these committees will function as think tanks, drawing from the practical experiences and insights of industry stakeholders. The deadline for submitting these recommendations has been set for October 1, 2025.

Rajesh Kharbanda of Nivia Sports, Jalandhar, will head the sports and leather goods committee, while Ashwani Kumar, president of FIEO India and MD of Victor Forgings, will chair the machine and hand tools committee. Ashok Arora of LT Foods (Dawat Rice) will lead the food processing and dairy committee, and Gurjinder Singh of Best Western Hotels will head the tourism and hospitality committee.

AS Mittal of International Tractors Limited, Hoshiarpur, will oversee the heavy machinery committee and Naresh Tiwari of Virgo Panels and Plywood Manufacturing Industries Association, Hoshiarpur, will lead the furniture and ply industry committee.

“Each committee will comprise members representing different scales, sub-sectors, and geographical areas within Punjab to ensure a wide spectrum of views are included in policy discussions. While a core team has already been appointed, the government reserves the right to add more members if necessary,” Arora said, adding that administrative support to each committee will be provided by its designated member-secretary.

“The expansion of these sectoral committees underscores the Punjab Government’s commitment to consultative governance and its focus on crafting an inclusive, forward-looking industrial policy by directly involving stakeholders from the ground up,” Arora said.