Six of a family found dead in Ambala home; two booked
A 34-yr-old man suspected to have strangulated his parents, wife and two children; suicide note found in their Ambala house
(Ambala): In a shocking incident, six members of a family, including two minor girls, were found dead on Friday in their house in Ballana village in Ambala district, police said, adding two persons have been booked for murder and abetment to suicide.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Joginder Sharma said that as per initial investigation, a 34-year-old man, who was working at a managerial post with a private insurance company, is suspected to have strangulated his parents, wife and children before hanging himself.
Sharma said that a suicide note was recovered from the man’s pocket.
The note, which is seen by the HT, mentions two names — Balkrishna Thakur, his boss and Kavi Narula, owner of a private two-wheeler agency in Yamunanagar — accusing them of demanding ₹ 10 lakh from him “forcefully”.
The deceased had apprehensions that if the amount is not paid, they might harm his family and that Thakur often threatens to fire him from the job, the note mentioned.
Based on the suicide note, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Ambala Sadar police station against the two people whose names have been mentioned in the note.
Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa ruled out any foul play in the deaths and said that on getting the information, several teams were sent to the spot.
“An autopsy was conducted by a team of doctors and viscera samples have been collected that will be sent for testing, to ascertain the actual cause of death. Two men are being questioned and we will match the handwriting of the note,” the SP told HT.
After the autopsies, cremations were performed collectively at the grief-sticken village around sunset.
The man’s nephew Karandeep from Jagadhri said that it was one of the minor girls’ birthday on Friday and they had called the family to wish the same, but their repeated calls remained unanswered following which they informed the neighbours to check up on them.
“The neighbours knocked at their door but there was no response. Later, they checked their rooms after walking down the stairs from the terrace and found the bodies,” the relative said.
At the single storey house, the stairs end at a partially covered courtyard with a small kitchen on the other side. The elderly neighbour is said to have discovered the bodies of the man’s parents lying on a bed with wife on a single-bed folding next to it and the man hanging from a ceiling beam. In a room attached, bodies of the kids were lying on another bed. The neighbour then informed Karandeep’s family and the police.
Singh’s brother-in-law Satish Kumar, also the complainant in the case, told the police that the deceased had taken ₹ 2.50 lakhs from him on August 23 and ₹ 2.60 lakhs from another relative, unsure of the reason for borrowing such a huge amount. ENDS
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
