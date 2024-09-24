Six Vaishno Devi University faculty member feature in Stanford’s top 2% scientists list

Six faculty member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) have been featured in Stanford University’s list of the top 2% scientists in the world. The selected professors come from diverse fields. (File)

This global ranking recognises researchers who have made significant contributions to their fields based on standardized citation metrics, emphasizing their scientific impact.

Vineet V Tyagi has achieved a remarkable feat by featuring in this ranking for the fifth consecutive year (2020-24), recognized in the overall category.

Bharat Bhushan Jindal and Mir Irfan Ul Haq have maintained their ranks for the second time.

The other SMVDU faculty members honored in this year’s list include Surendra Singh, Ankush Rain, and Vijay Kumar Sharma.

The professors come from diverse fields such as solar thermal energy storage and materials, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, artificial intelligence & image processing and electronics and communication, showcasing SMVDU’s interdisciplinary excellence.

Vice chancellor Pragati Kumar expressed great pride in this recognition, saying, “We are incredibly proud of our faculty members who have earned this global distinction. Their dedication to excellence in research reflects SMVDU’s mission to advance knowledge and innovation for the betterment of society.”