Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Sixth edition of Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tourney from April 29

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2025 08:50 AM IST

The opening ceremony will be held on April 29, with Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command as the chief guest

The sixth edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2025 to get underway from Tuesday at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, No 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Airforce Station, here.

Total of 12 elite teams, including 11 from India and one from Bangladesh,will participate. (HT File)
Total of 12 elite teams, including 11 from India and one from Bangladesh,will participate. (HT File)

The opening ceremony will be held on April 29, with Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command as the chief guest. On the closing ceremony on May 6, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, will preside over the event.

A team of the Bangladesh Air Force is among the teams which reached Chandigarh to participate in the event. A total of 12 elite teams, including 11 from India and one from Bangladesh, including Chandigarh XI, Tata Naval Hockey Academy, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Railways, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Round Glass, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Indian Air Force, Bangladesh Air Force, are participating.

The tournament aims to promote hockey and sporting excellence, reflecting Marshal Arjan Singh’s legacy and the Indian Air Force’s commitment to nurturing talented athletes, who bring laurels to their nation.

Interacting with media on Monday, Air Marshal S Sivakumar, Director General (administration), Air Headquarters, New Delhi, unveiled the trophy. Throwing light on the historical background of the same, he said the tournament was instituted in 2018 to honour the legendary Air Force officer Marshal Arjan Singh, a passionate hockey player and inspirational leader who embodied leadership both in war and sports.

On the occasion, Group Captain YS Panghal, organising Secretary of the tournament elaborated that this year’s edition features 12 elite teams competing for the coveted title on a league-cum-knockout basis.

The winners will get 3,00,000, runners-up 2,00,000, man of the match 10,000 (each match), and player of the tournament 25,000.

